Roberto Piazza Becomes Head Coach Of Iran Nat’l Volleyball Team

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Roberto Piazza becomes head coach of Iran Nat’l Volleyball team

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Famous volleyball coach Roberto Piazza has become the head coach of Iran’s men’s National Volleyball team with a 4-year contract (2+2).

Based on the negotiations of the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation with several prominent options in the world, the Italian Roberto Piazza, who is ranked 12th in the world, will be the head coach of the Iranian men’s national volleyball team until the end of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Piazza has led famous volleyball teams in the world such as Milan in Italy, Eskra Belkhatov in Poland, and Modena Volley in Italy.

He was born on January 29, 1968 (56 years old) in Italy, joined the world of coaching in 1990, and started his career as an assistant coach in the Parma team.

He became head coach in 2009.

He has coached the national teams of the Netherlands (2024-2019) and Qatar (2016) and has been assistant coach of the Russian national team (2009-2010).

