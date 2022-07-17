UrduPoint.com

Robinson Helicopter Crash In Russia's Kamchatka Leaves No Survivors - EMERCOM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) KAMCHATSKIY, July 17 (Sputnik) - A Robinson helicopter that went missing in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory on Saturday was found burned-out, leaving no survivors, the regional office of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said.

"The missing aircraft was found by a passing helicopter on July 17 in the Semyachik mountain crossing 13 kilometers (8 miles) away from the Uzon volcano. Unfortunately, nobody survived the crash," EMERCOM said.

The Robinson helicopter broke radio contact in the Kamchatka Territory on Saturday, the rescue services reported earlier.

The regional Governor Vladimir Solodov confirmed the crash on Sunday.

"The helicopter with two passengers and a pilot was operating a private flight, the group was not registered as tourists. Yesterday, low clouds and unfavorable weather conditions for flights were in the area of the helicopter crash site. The competent authorities are investigating the situation and will establish the reasons for the departure and the circumstances of the crash of the private helicopter," Solodov wrote on Telegram.

According to some sources, three people were on board of the helicopter, including the pilot, who possibly was Igor Malinovsky, a Russian biathlete. According to EMERCOM, the missing helicopter was en route from the Uzon volcanic caldera to the village Milkovo, Kamchatka.

