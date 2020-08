A Robinson helicopter of Altai-Avia company made a hard landing in Russia's Altai mountains on Tuesday, a representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) A Robinson helicopter of Altai-Avia company made a hard landing in Russia's Altai mountains on Tuesday, a representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik.

According to the emergency services, the helicopter carried a pilot and a passenger, neither of whom were injured.

"A Robinson R66 helicopter of Altai-Avia made a hard landing on Belukha mountain in Ust-Koksinsky district," the representative said.