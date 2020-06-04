UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robot Dog Hounds Thai Shoppers To Keep Hands Virus-free

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 01:49 PM

Robot dog hounds Thai shoppers to keep hands virus-free

A scurrying robot dog named K9 dispenses hand sanitizer to curious children and wary shoppers -- one of the more unexpected measures Thai malls are taking as the kingdom relaxes virus restrictions

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :A scurrying robot dog named K9 dispenses hand sanitizer to curious children and wary shoppers -- one of the more unexpected measures Thai malls are taking as the kingdom relaxes virus restrictions.

The hi-tech hound is controlled using 5G, a technology promising super-fast internet speeds with immediate reaction times that is still in the initial stages of roll out in Thailand.

Mimicking an excited puppy, K9 roams around the popular Central World mall in downtown Bangkok, drawing the attention of delighted children eager to get gel from a bottle attached to its back.

"It's convenient for people to wash their hands, just like a preventive measure... especially in this COVID-19 situation," said Petra Saktidejbhanubandh, a marketing officer for mobile operator Advanced Info Services (AIS).

AIS is aiming to roll out a 5G network for smartphones by the end of the year.

K9's 5G-powered comrades include ROC, which checks temperatures, and LISA, a customer service-bot.

"For K9 especially, people just think it's really cute," Petra told AFP, adding they hope to dispel any fiction-fuelled fear of a robot takeover.

"The robots are here to assist people, not to replace them." But shopper Lapassanan Buranapatpakorn was unconvinced, saying that she found K9's skeletal mechanical frame "creepy".

"I think the execution, like the robot itself, is a bit scary," the 29-year-old said, though she admitted that giving out hand sanitiser is a "good idea".

Thailand has gradually lifted restriction on businesses, which have taken precautions such as seating customers apart in restaurants or erecting plastic dividers in massage parlors.

The kingdom currently has 3,101 confirmed cases of the virus and 58 deaths.

Related Topics

Internet World Thailand Technology Mobile Robot Bangkok Georgian Lari 5G From

Recent Stories

PM appreciates sacrifices and tireless efforts of ..

11 minutes ago

Flour prices go up in Peshawar

23 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns Mosque B ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects India's malicious allegations; wa ..

1 minute ago

Oil Pipeline Collapses in Russia's Perm Region, Re ..

1 minute ago

FGEHA starts five housing schemes in federal capit ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.