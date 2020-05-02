UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robot Helps Tunisia Medics Avoid Infection From Virus Patients

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 03:48 PM

Robot helps Tunisia medics avoid infection from virus patients

Medics have deployed a robot in a Tunisian hospital caring for coronavirus victims to limit contact between staff and infected patients, in a first for the North African country

Tunis (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Medics have deployed a robot in a Tunisian hospital caring for coronavirus victims to limit contact between staff and infected patients, in a first for the North African country.

The tall, single-limbed machine is mounted on wheels and is capable of taking pulses and checking temperatures and blood oxygen levels.

It enables nurses, doctors and patients' relatives to make virtual bedside visits.

"It allows a reduction in contact with the sick and therefore the risk of contaminating personnel," said Nawel Besbes Chaouch, a doctor leading the pulmonary department at the Abderrahmane Memmi hospital in Ariana, near the capital Tunis.

A screen mounted at the top of the robot enables audiovisual communication with patients, who in turn can see and recognise the faces of those caring for them -- an impossibility when medics otherwise have to use full protective gear.

A website allows families to reserve a time slot for a virtual visit, where the robot is remote-controlled into the patient's room to allow a video conversation.

The robot was designed and made in Tunisia, by Enova, a start-up based in Sousse.

Related Topics

Visit Doctor Robot Sousse Tunis Tunisia Top Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

19-year-old British girl reunited with family in A ..

6 minutes ago

With UAE efforts, an Australian family reunited af ..

6 minutes ago

DC visits anti-locust operation, construction spot ..

5 minutes ago

Ushr & Zakat department distributes Guzara Allowan ..

5 minutes ago

Ration, cash distributed among Eunuchs in Muzaffar ..

5 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 160,2 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.