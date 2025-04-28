Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28 April, 2025)

As music filled the air, a robotic figure took centre stage beside a nimble performer to present “Dancing With a Robot” - a futuristic performance blending technology and movement.

Behind the act was Daniel Simu, a 33-year-old circus artist from the Netherlands who describes himself as “an acrobat first, and a robot maker second.” Daniel’s creation, ‘Acrobot’ (a robot who performs acrobatics) is a 3D-printed humanoid robot that performs pre-programmed choreography alongside him in a way that feels almost human.

Though the robot can’t see, hear or interact in real-time, Simu’s performance created the illusion of intelligence through clever choreography, timing, and visual design.

Daniel built the robot entirely by himself during the pandemic, teaching himself 3D printing, programming, and mechanical engineering through YouTube and trial and error.

“My first version fell apart after two shows,” he said. “But I kept learning.

I wanted something that looked like a machine, not a person. So the mechanics are visible – people can see the wires and gears.

That sparks curiosity.”

And spark it did. Children rushed to ask questions after the show – about the motors, the battery, even the type of microcontroller used. “I was amazed at how tech-savvy the kids are here,” Daniel said.

“Some of them knew what Arduino and 3D printing were. That’s rare.”

While this is technically an acrobatics routine, the robot’s precise movements and Simu’s fluid transitions give it the grace of dance – complete with hints of salsa, tango and freestyle movement.

Performing two shows a day during his three-day visit to Sharjah, Daniel said he was thrilled to be part of the festival.

“This is my first time in the UAE,” he said. “It’s a different rhythm from Europe, but the energy here at the festival – especially from the kids – is incredible