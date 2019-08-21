Robotics industry sees booming growth in China

Industrial robot production in China reached 148,000 pieces in 2018, accounting for more than 38 percent of the world's total, according to a Chinese official at the 2019 World Robot Conference

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Industrial robot production in China reached 148,000 pieces in 2018 , accounting for more than 38 percent of the world 's total, according to a Chinese official at the 2019 Robot Conference.

The power of robots is on full display at the conference held in Beijing from Tuesday to Sunday, where more than 700 exhibits of the latest robot technologies and products are on display.

The global growth of industrial robots has slowed down this year due to the global economic environment and technological development problems, said Miao Wei, China's minister of industry and information technology.

However, with the global industrial upgrading accelerating, as well as technology innovation developing in the robotics industry, the industry will continue growing at a rapid pace, Miao added.

In recent years, China's industrial robot market has become the world's largest, accounting for one-third of global sales, according to a report released by the Chinese Institute of Electronics this month.

There are expected to be more than 130 robots per 10,000 people in China by 2021, according to the International Federation of Robotics.