ROC, Sports Ministry Propose Resignation of RusAF Leadership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the sports Ministry recommend that the current leadership of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) consider resignation, including the members of the presidium, according to a joint statement posted on the ROC website on Thursday.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) board on Wednesday recommended to the World Athletics Council to maintain the suspension of the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) process in regard to Russian athletes and to consider the expulsion of RusAF from the membership of World Athletics.

"The ROC and the Russian Ministry of Sports confirm their readiness for constructive cooperation with World Athletics, AIU and the structures responsible for the resumption of the previously suspended procedure for admitting 'clean' Russian athletes and ensuring their equal participation in international competitions and the upcoming Olympic Games," the statement says.

According to the statement, the ROC and the Sports Ministry "plan to appeal to the World Athletics leadership with a request to postpone the consideration ... of applying the exceptional sanctions against RusAF indicated in the official statement by the AIU."