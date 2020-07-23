Roche profit, sales slip despite coronavirus test blitz

Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche, which has been at the forefront of deploying coronavirus tests and research into treatments, said Thursday its first half profit and sales both dipped as consumers put off treatment

The appreciation of the Swiss franc, seen as a safe haven investment during times of trouble, also played a role as both profit and sales rose marginally when changes in exchange rates are stripped out.

Net profit slid by 5 percent from the same period last year to 8.

5 billion Swiss francs ($9.1 billion, 7.9 billion Euros) in the first six months of this year. At constant exchange rates it represents a gain of 3 percent.

Same story for sales, a 4 percent slide in overall sales in Swiss francs to 29.3 billion is a 1 percent gain at constant exchange rates.

The sales figure came in lower than the 30.2 billion consensus forecast of analystssurveyed by Swiss business news agency AWP.