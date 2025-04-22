Open Menu

Roche Says Will Invest $50 Bn In US Over Next Five Years

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Roche says will invest $50 bn in US over next five years

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche on Tuesday announced plans to invest $50 billion in the United States over the next five years.

"These investments further strengthen Roche's already significant US footprint with 13 manufacturing and 15 R&D sites across the pharmaceutical and diagnostics divisions, and are expected to create more than 12,000 new jobs," a company statement said.

The firm already has plants in the United States, and said the move would help expand capacity at sites in Kentucky, Indiana, New Jersey, Oregon, and California.

"Today's announced investments underscore our long-standing commitment to research, development, and manufacturing in the US," said Roche Group chief executive Thomas Schinecker.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

3 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

12 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

12 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

12 hours ago
 Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

12 hours ago
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter tru ..

Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce

12 hours ago
 Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-h ..

Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte

12 hours ago
 SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of ..

SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign

12 hours ago
 NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"

NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"

12 hours ago
 Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to b ..

Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to be removed through consensus: R ..

12 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urg ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urges inclusive dialogue on natio ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World