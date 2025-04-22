Roche Says Will Invest $50 Bn In US Over Next Five Years
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche on Tuesday announced plans to invest $50 billion in the United States over the next five years.
"These investments further strengthen Roche's already significant US footprint with 13 manufacturing and 15 R&D sites across the pharmaceutical and diagnostics divisions, and are expected to create more than 12,000 new jobs," a company statement said.
The firm already has plants in the United States, and said the move would help expand capacity at sites in Kentucky, Indiana, New Jersey, Oregon, and California.
"Today's announced investments underscore our long-standing commitment to research, development, and manufacturing in the US," said Roche Group chief executive Thomas Schinecker.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce
Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte
SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign
NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"
Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to be removed through consensus: R ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urges inclusive dialogue on natio ..
More Stories From World
-
Roche says will invest $50 bn in US over next five years2 minutes ago
-
Pope Francis death from a stroke sets off global tributes, mourning51 minutes ago
-
Pistons snap NBA playoff skid, vintage Leonard leads Clippers1 hour ago
-
China to launch new crewed mission into space this week2 hours ago
-
Kyrgyz President holds talks with King of Bahrain2 hours ago
-
Global shipping navigates Trump tariffs uncertainty4 hours ago
-
Tentative tree planting 'decades overdue' in sweltering Athens4 hours ago
-
Battling Forest see off Spurs to boost Champions League hopes4 hours ago
-
Haiti ‘teetering on the brink' as gang violence fuels chaos: Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table10 hours ago
-
Leeds and Burnley promoted to Premier League11 hours ago
-
Pope Francis died of a stroke: Vatican11 hours ago