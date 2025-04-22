Roche says will invest $50 bn in US over next five years

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche on Tuesday announced plans to invest $50 billion in the United States over the next five years.

"These investments further strengthen Roche's already significant US footprint with 13 manufacturing and 15 R&D sites across the pharmaceutical and diagnostics divisions, and are expected to create more than 12,000 new jobs," a company statement said.

The firm already has plants in the United States, and said the move would help expand capacity at sites in Kentucky, Indiana, New Jersey, Oregon, and California.

"Today's announced investments underscore our long-standing commitment to research, development, and manufacturing in the US," said Roche Group chief executive Thomas Schinecker.