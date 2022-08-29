Rock Legend Ozzy Osbourne Leaving US Because of Gun Violence, High Taxes - Reports

Rock and roll legend Ozzy Osbourne and his wife will leave their home in Los Angeles, California, and will return to England due to the high rate of gun violence in the United States, CNN reported on Monday

"I'm fed up with people getting killed every day," the Black Sabbath told the network. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert ... it's f*****g crazy."

Osbourne and his wife Sharon will return to their residence in Buckinghamshire, England.

On Sunday, the authorities in the US state Oregon reported that three people were killed, including the suspected gunman, during a shooting at a shopping center.

The report also said, citing an earlier interview with The Observer, Osbourne had said high taxes were part of the reason for leaving the United States as well.

The Osbournes are expected to leave the United States by February, the report added.