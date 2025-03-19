Open Menu

Rocked By Trump, EU Seeks To Kickstart Defence Push

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The EU on Wednesday will look to fire the starting pistol on plans to help member states bolster their defences, as Europe grapples with an aggressive Russia and the potential loss of US security protections.

US President Donald Trump has turbocharged calls for Europe to rearm by casting doubt on Washington's central role in NATO and making overtures towards Russia on Ukraine.

In a bid to give the EU's 27 countries the tools to ramp up spending, Brussels this month unveiled a raft of proposals it says could mobilise up to 800 billion Euros ($875 billion).

Now officials are putting flesh on the bones of those plans and setting a timeline -- starting from next month -- for member states to react.

"If Europe wants to avoid war, Europe must get ready for war," European Commission chief von der Leyen said Tuesday.

"By 2030, Europe must have a strong European defence posture."

The plan proposes easing the bloc's fiscal rules to allow states to spend much more on defence, a measure the commission says could potentially unlock 650 billion euros over four years.

In a white paper to be unveiled Wednesday Brussels was set to urge EU countries to kick off that process by April, according to a draft seen by AFP.

It also says they should approve "as a matter of urgency" an initiative to provide member states with up to 150 billion euros in loans backed by the EU's central budget.

But the paper steers clear of recommending a bigger programme of joint borrowing, despite some EU countries arguing that the bloc needs the same massive infusion of cash it pumped in to recover from the Covid pandemic.

