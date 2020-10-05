Rocket Alarm Sirens Sound in Israeli Settlement of Kerem Shalom - Defense Forces

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Rocket alarm sirens have sounded in the Israeli settlement of Kerem Shalom, the Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) press department said in a statement on Monday, later confirming that a rocket had been fired from the Gaza Strip.

"Sirens sounded in Kerem Shalom," the IDF said.

In a later statement, the IDF said that a single rocket had been fired from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israel.

"Following the previous message about sirens being triggered, one rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards the territory of Israel," the IDF stated.

The Israeli military on September 16 reported that multiple rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel. The Israel Defense Forces struck a number of Hamas targets in response.