UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rocket Alarm Sirens Sound In Israeli Settlement Of Kerem Shalom - Defense Forces

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

Rocket Alarm Sirens Sound in Israeli Settlement of Kerem Shalom - Defense Forces

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Rocket alarm sirens have sounded in the Israeli settlement of Kerem Shalom, the Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) press department said in a statement on Monday, later confirming that a rocket had been fired from the Gaza Strip.

"Sirens sounded in Kerem Shalom," the IDF said.

In a later statement, the IDF said that a single rocket had been fired from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israel.

"Following the previous message about sirens being triggered, one rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards the territory of Israel," the IDF stated.

The Israeli military on September 16 reported that multiple rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel. The Israel Defense Forces struck a number of Hamas targets in response.

Related Topics

Israel Gaza September From

Recent Stories

World Teachers' Day commemorated as coronavirus pu ..

2 minutes ago

Faces more important for humans than dogs: study

35 minutes ago

Amb Aftab Khokhar presents credentials as Pakistan ..

35 minutes ago

Fears of toxic fuel leak as sea creatures die in R ..

35 minutes ago

Trump Permits Energy Company to Transport More Pet ..

35 minutes ago

&quot;Kheta&quot; interactive advanced platform ma ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.