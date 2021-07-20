UrduPoint.com
Rocket Attack On Afghan Capital As President Performs Eid Prayers

Tue 20th July 2021



Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :At least three rockets landed near the Afghan presidential palace on Tuesday as the country's leader Ashraf Ghani held outdoor prayers with top officials to mark the start of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

Although there was no immediate claim of responsibility, it was the first rocket attack on Kabul since the Taliban launched a series of offensives to coincide with the final drawdown of foreign troops from the war-wracked country.

The early morning holiday calm was shattered by incoming rockets heard across the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the presidential palace and several embassies, including the US mission.

In a video posted on the official palace Facebook page, dozens of men gathered in the gardens continue their prayers even as the rockets fizz overhead and explode nearby.

President Ghani, dressed in traditional Afghan clothing and a turban, appears not to flinch as he continues the prayer ritual.

"The Taliban have proved that they have no will and intention for peace," he said in a speech afterwards.

Interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai said three rockets had been fired from a pickup truck, but one failed to detonate.

"Based on our initial information, we have no casualties," he added.

The palace was attacked last year as hundreds gathered for Ghani's inauguration for a second term as president, prompting some to flee.

The Militant Islamic State group (IS) claimed responsibility.

The Taliban have announced ceasefires during past Islamic holidays, offering respite to Afghans who can visit family in relative safety, but no such offer was made on this occasion.

