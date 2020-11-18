Rocket Attack On Baghdad's Green Zone Kills Child, Leaves 5 Wounded - Security Agencies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:30 AM
BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) A rocket attack on Baghdad's Green Zone, which houses diplomatic missions and government buildings, killed a child and injured five more people, Iraqi security agencies said in a statement.
Seven rockets fell in the Green Zone and around it, the statement said.
"Of the seven rockets, four fell in the Green Zone, three - outside it, one of these three exploded in the air... as a result of the shelling, a girl was killed, five more people were injured, all of them were civilians," the agencies said on Facebook.
Security services established that the rockets had been launched from the Amin-2 area in the east of the Iraqi capital.