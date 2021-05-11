Rocket Attack On Israel Unacceptable, Must Be Stopped Immediately - Germany's Maas
Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:50 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The rocket attack on Israel is absolutely unacceptable and must be stopped immediately, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.
"Rocket attacks on Israel are absolutely unacceptable and must be stopped immediately. Israel has the right to self-defense in this situation. This escalation of violence cannot be tolerated or accepted," Maas said on Twitter.