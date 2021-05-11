BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The rocket attack on Israel is absolutely unacceptable and must be stopped immediately, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"Rocket attacks on Israel are absolutely unacceptable and must be stopped immediately. Israel has the right to self-defense in this situation. This escalation of violence cannot be tolerated or accepted," Maas said on Twitter.