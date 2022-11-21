Rocket Attack on Turkish City of Karkamis Leaves Three People Dead - Interior Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) A missile attack on the Turkish city of Karkamis on the border with Syria left three people, including a child, dead, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, designated by Ankara as a terrorist organization) fired four rockets in the direction of Karkamis on the border with Syria, with one of them hitting a school.

"Three people were killed, including one child," Soylu told reporters, the Turkish newspaper Milliyet reported.

According to the media, six people were injured as the result of the missile attack.

In the early hours of Monday, the Kurdish Firat news Agency reported that Turkey had once again carried out an air attack against the city of Kobani in northern Syria, which is controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.