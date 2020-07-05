UrduPoint.com
Rocket Attack On US Embassy In Baghdad Repelled By Patriot Air Defense System - Reports

Sun 05th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

Rocket Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad Repelled by Patriot Air Defense System - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) A rocket attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad in the early hours of Sunday morning was repelled by a Patriot air defense system located in the Iraqi capital, although one child suffered injuries during the incident, the al-Sumaria broadcaster reports, citing sources in the country's security services.

"An attempt was made to attack the US Embassy in the Green Zone in the center of Baghdad. The missile was intercepted by the Patriot air defense system. It fell on a residential building near the embassy," the broadcaster quoted the source as saying.

No deaths occurred during the incident, although one child is believed to have suffered injuries, the broadcaster cited the source as saying.

The incident happened several hours after US forces located in the Green Zone tested the Patriot air defense systems, following a number of attempted rocket attacks on the country's embassy. Iraqi lawmakers have condemned the test, stating that it was a provocation.

The Green Zone, which contains government offices, embassies, and also connects via a heavily-guarded road to Baghdad International Airport, is regularly targeted by rocket attacks.

More Stories From World

