Rocket Attack Targeting Base Holding US Troops in Northeast Syria 'Fails' - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) A rocket attack targeting a base with the US troops in Northeast Syria has 'failed', US Central Command said on Thursday.

"On the evening of Nov.17,2022, at approximately 9:32pm local time in Syria, rockets targeted coalition forces at the Green Village base in northern Syria. The attack resulted in no injuries or damage to the base of coalition property," the statement said.

The US troops are currently investigating the recent incident, the command said.

"Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region," said US Central Command spokesperson Col. Joe Buccino.

The Green Village base came under attack in August and in September. In both cases, the coalition said that the rockets endangered the civilian population in the area and its infrastructure.