Rocket Attack Targets Coalition Forces in Syria, No Injuries - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) A rocket attack targeted US-led coalition forces in Syria on Monday, causing no injuries or damage, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"An ineffective rocket attack targeted coalition forces, at Mission Support Site Conoco, northeast Syria, today at 10:51 AM Eastern Standard Time (approximately 5:51 PM local time in Syria).

One rocket struck in vicinity of the coalition outpost and an additional rocket was found at the attack's point of origin," the statement said.

The attack resulted in no injures or damage to the base or coalition property, it added.