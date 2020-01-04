(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO/BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) A rocket has exploded in Baghdad's so-called Green Zone, a Sputnik source in the Iraqi security stated on Saturday, adding that there is no immediate information regarding human casualties as a result of the blast.

"The rocket exploded in the center of the Green Zone. There is no information of casualties," the source said.

According to media reports, the rocket landed not far from the US embassy.