UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rocket Explodes In Baghdad's Green Zone, No Information On Casualties - Security Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

Rocket Explodes in Baghdad's Green Zone, No Information on Casualties - Security Source

A rocket has exploded in Baghdad's so-called Green Zone, a Sputnik source in the Iraqi security stated on Saturday, adding that there is no immediate information regarding human casualties as a result of the blast

CAIRO/BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) A rocket has exploded in Baghdad's so-called Green Zone, a Sputnik source in the Iraqi security stated on Saturday, adding that there is no immediate information regarding human casualties as a result of the blast.

"The rocket exploded in the center of the Green Zone. There is no information of casualties," the source said.

According to media reports, the rocket landed not far from the US embassy.

Related Topics

Baghdad Media From

Recent Stories

Punjab Food Authority destroys 18749 litres adulte ..

36 seconds ago

Awareness urged to public for saving lives in emer ..

39 seconds ago

PPP celebrates Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's birth anniver ..

41 seconds ago

A motorcyclist died in road mishap in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister visits BHU, enquires after patients ..

6 minutes ago

Afghan National Security Advisor Meets With Irania ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.