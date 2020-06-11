(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) A rocket has fallen in Baghdad's Green Zone, not far from the US Embassy in the country, a source in Iraqi security bodies told Sputnik.

"An explosion has recently hit the Green Zone after a rocket had fallen near the US Embassy inside the zone. Sirens have sounded in the Green Zone," the source said on late Wednesday.

Currently, there are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the incident.