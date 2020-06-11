UrduPoint.com
Rocket Falls In Baghdad's Green Zone Near US Embassy - Security Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 02:20 AM

Rocket Falls in Baghdad's Green Zone Near US Embassy - Security Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) A rocket has fallen in Baghdad's Green Zone, not far from the US Embassy in the country, a source in Iraqi security bodies told Sputnik.

"An explosion has recently hit the Green Zone after a rocket had fallen near the US Embassy inside the zone. Sirens have sounded in the Green Zone," the source said on late Wednesday.

Currently, there are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the incident.

