Rocket Fire Near Baghdad Airport Leaves 12 Servicemen Injured, 1 Civilian Dead - Reports

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The rocket fire near the Baghdad International Airport injured 12 Iraqi servicemen as well as killed a civilian, Iraqi Al-Sumaria broadcaster reported on Friday.

According to Al-Arabiya broadcaster, one of the rockets hit a civilian vehicle, leaving its driver dead.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Iraqi security services told Sputnik that several people had been killed by the rocket fire. The rockets are said to have fallen near the facilities of the Iraqi army and the international coalition.

The situation in Iraq escalated on Tuesday when Shia protesters attempted to storm the gates of the US Embassy in Baghdad following airstrikes on an Iran-backed unit of Kataib Hezbollah operating in the country. The strikes were carried out in response to an attack at a Kirkuk base that killed a US contractor.