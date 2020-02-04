Rocket fire targets Syria oil facilities: state media

(@FahadShabbir)

Four different Syrian oil and gas facilities were attacked overnight, causing fires and some damage, the state news agency SANA reported Tuesday

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Four different Syrian oil and gas facilities were attacked overnight, causing fires and some damage, the state news agency SANA reported Tuesday.

The news agency said the fires had been contained and that teams were assessing the damage.

SANA quoted Oil Minister Ali Ghanem as saying "terrorists and their sponsors... again attacked the oil sector and its facilities on Tuesday dawn." He said the targeted facilities were the Ebla and south central region gas plants, as well as the Al-Rayyan gas station and a refinery in the central province of Homs.

The attacks, for which there was no immediate claim of responsibility, came a week afterfrogmen targeted offshore pipelines.