Rocket Fired at Israel From Gaza Strip - Israel Defense Forces

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) A rocket has been fired at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The incident took place in the late hours of Thursday. Earlier in the day, another rocket was intercepted by the national air defense system, after which the IDF fighter jets stroke an arms production site of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip.

"For the second time today, a rocket was fired from #Gaza at #Israeli civilians," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

The IDF added that warning sirens had sounded in southern Israel before the attack.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack, coming from the Gaza Strip.