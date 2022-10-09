UrduPoint.com

Rocket Fired At US Forces In Syria - CENTCOM

Published October 09, 2022

Rocket Fired at US Forces in Syria - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) A US military facility in northeastern Syria has come under a rocket attack; there are no casualties, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

"This evening at approximately 10:12 p.m. local time in Syria (19:12 GMT on Saturday), a 107mm rocket attack targeting Coalition Forces near the Rumalyn Landing Zone failed," CENTCOM said on Saturday.

According to the release, the rocket did not impact inside the compound.

"No U.S. or partnered forces were killed or injured and neither facilities nor equipment were damaged. Additional rockets were found at the launch origin site," CENTCOM said.

Earlier this week, CENTCOM announced that the United States conducted an airstrike in northern Syria that killed two senior leaders of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

