TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The rocket fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel on Saturday caused damage to a factory in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that one rocket was launched from Gaza toward southern Israel.

According to IDF, air raid sirens sounded in Ashkelon on Saturday night.

Rosenfeld said that police were working at the site of the rocket's crash in the industrial zone in the south of Ashkelon, where a factory building was damaged.

Earlier, the Jerusalem Post reported citing the Israeli emergency service that no injuries were reported after the rocket launch.