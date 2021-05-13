TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) A six-year-old child has died from severe wounds after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a residential building in the Israeli city of Sderot, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Magen David Adom national emergency service reported that six people sustained injuries in the Sderot shelling. The condition of one of them was assessed as critical. According to the foreign ministry, seven people were wounded.

"A six-year-old child was killed by a Hamas rocket that hit a building in Sderot," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Air raid sirens warning of a possible rocket attack sounded across Israel throughout Wednesday.

Israel and Palestine's Hamas have exchanged hundreds of rocket strikes since cross-border violence erupted on Monday night. It was sparked by days of clashes in East Jerusalem and the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the disputed city.

At least 56 Palestinians were killed and over 300 were injured in Israeli airstrikes, according to Palestinian authorities. Israel reported seven fatalities and more than 200 injured as a result of rocket fire from Gaza.