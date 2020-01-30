A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Wednesday evening, a day after Palestinians angrily rejected a controversial US plan to end their conflict with Israelis

"1 rocket was just fired from #Gaza into #Israel," the Israel Defense Forces said on Twitter.

The military said that air raid sirens were sounded earlier in the Jewish community of Kissufim, which lies near the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians packed streets in Gaza on Tuesday for a "day of rage" after US President Donald Trump suggested that they recognize Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital and let it keep settlements in the occupied West Bank in return for a promise of them having an independent state one day.