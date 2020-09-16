(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) A Katyusha rocket struck the Green Zone in central Baghdad near a residential apartment, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said on Wednesday.

"Iraqi Security Media Cell has confirmed a Katyusha rocket fell inside the Green Zone, specifically near a residential apartment.

There was no damage or casualties reported. Outlaw groups continue to target Iraqis," Marotto said via Twitter.

The statement provided no additional details while local media reports described at least two and possibly three rocket attacks during the past 24 hours on Baghdad's Green Zone.

The US Embassy, foreign diplomatic missions and many Iraqi government offices are located in the Green Zone.