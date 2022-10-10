Rocket Hits High-Rise Allegedly Housing German Consular Bureau in Kiev - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) A rocket struck a business high-rise building in Kiev on Monday that unconfirmed reports claim housed the consulate bureau of the German embassy, German media said.

The consular offices were allegedly located on the upper floors, the Frankfurter Allgemeine daily said without citing any sources.

The German embassy did not immediately report any hits on its facilities.

A string of explosions rocked Ukraine on Monday morning, two days after a truck blast on a bridge linking mainland Russia to the Crimean Peninsula left three people dead. The Pentagon said it was up to Ukrainians to decide how they "defend their homeland." Russia promised to retaliate.