UrduPoint.com

Rocket Hits High-Rise Allegedly Housing German Consular Bureau In Kiev - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Rocket Hits High-Rise Allegedly Housing German Consular Bureau in Kiev - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) A rocket struck a business high-rise building in Kiev on Monday that unconfirmed reports claim housed the consulate bureau of the German embassy, German media said.

The consular offices were allegedly located on the upper floors, the Frankfurter Allgemeine daily said without citing any sources.

The German embassy did not immediately report any hits on its facilities.

A string of explosions rocked Ukraine on Monday morning, two days after a truck blast on a bridge linking mainland Russia to the Crimean Peninsula left three people dead. The Pentagon said it was up to Ukrainians to decide how they "defend their homeland." Russia promised to retaliate.

Related Topics

Dead Business Ukraine Russia Pentagon German Kiev Media

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai arrives in Karachi to visit flood ..

Malala Yousafzai arrives in Karachi to visit flood-affected areas

13 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

42 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

2 hours ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

3 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.