Rocket Hits K-1 Kirkuk Airbase of US Troops in Iraq - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The K-1 airbase, also known as Kaywan and located in the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk, was hit by a rocket, the Lebanese broadcaster al-Mayadeen said on Thursday.

According to the report, the airspace over Kirkuk is under intense patrolling of US jets at the moment.

Over the past several months, attacks against the US military bases in Iraq frequented. Airstrikes intensified, in particular, after the United States assassinated Iran's most prominent military figure, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad on January 3.