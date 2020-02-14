UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rocket Hits K-1 Kirkuk Airbase Of US Troops In Iraq - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 01:00 AM

Rocket Hits K-1 Kirkuk Airbase of US Troops in Iraq - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The K-1 airbase, also known as Kaywan and located in the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk, was hit by a rocket, the Lebanese broadcaster al-Mayadeen said on Thursday.

According to the report, the airspace over Kirkuk is under intense patrolling of US jets at the moment.

Over the past several months, attacks against the US military bases in Iraq frequented. Airstrikes intensified, in particular, after the United States assassinated Iran's most prominent military figure, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad on January 3.

Related Topics

Iran Iraq Kirkuk Baghdad United States January Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister Denies Rumors of Crown Prin ..

6 minutes ago

US Files Superseding Indictment Against Huawei - C ..

6 minutes ago

Universities' linkages with corporate sector enabl ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

2 hours ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

3 hours ago

Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club snatches AWST 2020 ba ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.