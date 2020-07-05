UrduPoint.com
Rocket Lab Announces Failure Of Electron Rocket Launch

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 04:40 AM

Rocket Lab Announces Failure of Electron Rocket Launch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The launch of the Electron rocket of the Rocket Lab aerospace manufacturer and satellite launch service provider has failed, the company announced in a statement.

"An issue was experienced today during Rocket Lab's launch that caused the loss of the vehicle. We are deeply sorry to the customers [satellites] on board Electron. The issue occurred late in the flight during the 2nd stage burn," Rocket Lab said on Twitter on Sunday.

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck apologized for the failed launch.

"We lost the flight late into the mission. I am incredibly sorry that we failed to deliver our customers satellites today. Rest assured we will find the issue, correct it and be back on the pad soon," Beck wrote on Twitter.

The Electron rocket was set to launch from the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand with seven satellites on Sunday.

Since 2017, multiple Electron rocket launches have been carried out, with 11 consecutive successful launches preceding the Sunday failure.

