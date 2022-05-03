UrduPoint.com

Rocket Lab Catches 'Electron' Rocket Mid-Air Using Helicopter In Effort To Reuse Parts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2022 | 04:50 AM

Rocket Lab Catches 'Electron' Rocket Mid-Air Using Helicopter in Effort to Reuse Parts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) California-based aerospace company Rocket Lab successfully caught components of its Electron rocket in mid-air using a helicopter as part of an effort to reuse parts of the launch vehicle, a live broadcast of the feat showed.

Rocket Lab's "There And Back Again" mission involves using the Electron rocket to deploy 34 satellites to space for a variety of customers and then recovering first-stage components in mid-air using parachutes and a helicopter as they return from space.

The rocket was launched from the company's complex in New Zealand on Tuesday local time. The mission brings the total number of satellites launched by Electron up to 146 in total.

Rocket Lab in June was awarded a NASA contract to design two unmanned spacecraft for a Mars orbital surveillance mission. The spacecraft are planned for launch in 2023 and will be tasked with investigating the environment on Mars and how its climate has changed over time.

Related Topics

Company Vehicle June From Satellites New Zealand

Recent Stories

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

4 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

4 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

5 hours ago
 Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Rule ..

Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Ruled Out - Scholz

5 hours ago
 Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Dipl ..

Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Diplomatic Presence in Canada

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.