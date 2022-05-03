Rocket Lab Catches 'Electron' Rocket Mid-Air Using Helicopter in Effort to Reuse Parts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) California-based aerospace company Rocket Lab successfully caught components of its Electron rocket in mid-air using a helicopter as part of an effort to reuse parts of the launch vehicle, a live broadcast of the feat showed.

Rocket Lab's "There And Back Again" mission involves using the Electron rocket to deploy 34 satellites to space for a variety of customers and then recovering first-stage components in mid-air using parachutes and a helicopter as they return from space.

The rocket was launched from the company's complex in New Zealand on Tuesday local time. The mission brings the total number of satellites launched by Electron up to 146 in total.

Rocket Lab in June was awarded a NASA contract to design two unmanned spacecraft for a Mars orbital surveillance mission. The spacecraft are planned for launch in 2023 and will be tasked with investigating the environment on Mars and how its climate has changed over time.