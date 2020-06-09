Rocket Lab Sets Coronavirus-Delayed Space Mission for June 11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Privately-funded US space tech firm Rocket Lab will attempt small satellite launch from New Zealand on June 11, two months after it was grounded by the coronavirus outbreak

The launch window for the "Don't Stop Me Now" mission will be open from 04:43 GMT to 06:32 GMT every day until June 24, a statement on the company's website read.

The California-based spaceride sharing company plans to fire off its Electron rocket from New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula.

It will carry an ANDESITE satellite used by NASA to research Earth's magnetic field as well as three payloads operated by the US National Reconnaissance Office and an M2 Pathfinder satellite that will test communications in the interest of the Australian government.