Rocket Lands Near Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center In Iraq - Military Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 04:20 AM

Rocket Lands Near Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center in Iraq - Military Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) The Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center in Iraq came under a rocket attack in the early hours of Sunday, Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), Col. Wayne Marotto, said.

"Initial report: At approx 0015 local time [21:15 GMT on Saturday], the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center (BDSC) was attacked by one rocket round. The rocket impacted near the BDSC and caused no injuries or damage. The attack is under investigation," Marotto said on Twitter.

He added that such attacks undermine the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and the national sovereignty of Iraq.

Last week, Marotto reported a rocket attack on the Ain Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq, which houses American forces. The military spokesperson said that no injuries were reported.

Ain Al-Asad Air Base, located north of the capital of Baghdad, is the only base in the country still housing the troops of the international anti-terrorism coalition.

More Stories From World

