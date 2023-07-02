Rocket Launched From Syria Toward Israel - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) An anti-aircraft rocket was launched late on Saturday night from Syrian territory toward Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"An anti-aircraft rocket was launched from Syria toward Israel. The rocket appears to have exploded in the air over Israeli territory," the IDF said on Twitter.

The IDF added that no special instructions were issued for Israeli civilians.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that a loud bang was heard in Tel Aviv and its suburbs before the IDF issued its statement.

The Syrian SANA state news agency reported late on Saturday night that Syrian air defense systems were repelling an attack in the Homs Governorate in central Syria.