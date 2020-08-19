UrduPoint.com
Rocket Sirens Sound In Israeli Areas Near Gaza Border As Army Detects Incoming Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Rocket Sirens Sound in Israeli Areas Near Gaza Border as Army Detects Incoming Strike

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Rocket warning alarm went on in the southern areas of Israel close to the border with the Gaza Strip to warn civilians about possible airstrikes, shortly after which the army reported detecting a rocket launch from Gaza, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

"Sirens sounded in the Ashkelon city and the kibbutz of Zikim," the army said in a press release.

This area is located north of the Gaza Strip.

"1 rocket was fired from #Gaza toward #Israel," the IDF said on Twitter.

Throughout August, the Gaza-controlling Hamas movement has regularly floated explosives-laden balloons across the border to Israel, to which the Israeli forces responded by repeatedly shelling Hamas' military infrastructure.

This past Saturday, Israel said its Iron Dome air defense system intercepted two missiles fired from Gaza. Fragments of the interceptor rocket damaged a civilian house in the southern Israeli city of Sderot.

