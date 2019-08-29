UrduPoint.com
Rocket Sirens Sound In Israeli Areas Near Gaza Border As Army Detects Incoming Strike

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

Rocket Sirens Sound in Israeli Areas Near Gaza Border as Army Detects Incoming Strike

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Rocket warning signals came on in the southern areas of Israel close to the border with the Gaza Strip Wednesday evening to warn civilians about possible airstrikes, shortly after which the Israeli Armed Forces reported detecting a rocket launch from Gaza toward Israel.

"Sirens sounded in the kibbutz of Netiv HaAsara," the army said in a statement.

This area is located north of the Gaza Strip.

"After initial reports about sirens, the launch of a rocket from Gaza Strip was detected," the Army said.

According to the military, the rocket failed to reach Israel's territory.

