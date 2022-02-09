Rocket Sirens Sound in Northern Israel - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Sirens warning of a possible rocket attack sounded in northern Israel, the Jerusalem Post reported.

According to the report, the sirens sounded in and around Umm al-Fahm as Syrian state media reported an alleged Israeli air strike near the Syrian capital Damascus.

This is believed to be the second Israeli air strike that has been reported in Syria in 2022.