Rocket Sirens Sound in Southern Israel Near Gaza Border as Army Detects Incoming Strike

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Rocket warning alarm went on in the southern Israeli city of Sderot and in areas near the Gaza Strip to warn civilians about possible airstrikes, shortly after which the army reported detecting a rocket launch from Gaza, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.

"Sirens sounded in the Sderot city and in the areas near the Gaza Strip," the army said in a press release.

This area is located northeast of the Gaza Strip.

"1 rocket was just fired into #Israel from #Gaza.

The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted the rocket in mid-air," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

Throughout August, the Gaza-controlling Hamas movement has regularly floated explosives-laden balloons across the border to Israel, to which the Israeli forces responded by repeatedly shelling Hamas' military infrastructure.

Early on Friday, the military said that Israel repelled the third night attack from Gaza and responded with strikes on Hamas' underground military infrastructure.