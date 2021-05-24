UrduPoint.com
Rocket Strikes Ain Al-Asad Air Base In Iraq Housing US Troops, No Injuries Reported

Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) A rocket round has struck Ain Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq which houses American forces, no injuries have been reported, Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Col. Wayne Marotto said on Monday.

"Initial report: At 1335 local time, Ain Al-Asad Air Base (AAAB) was attacked by one rocket round. No injuries reported. Damage is being assessed. The attack is under investigation, for more information see @SecMedCell or @IraqiSpoxMOD," Marotto said. "Each attack against the GoI, KRG and Coalition undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi national sovereignty."

