Rocket Strikes House of Iraqi Prime Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) A rocket struck the house of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi who was then taken to the hospital for treatment, Al Arabiya reports.

The broadcaster said early on Sunday that a drone attack targeted the prime minister's house and a Katyusha rocket struck it.

Al-Kadhimi was injured along with several of his security officers.

According to Al Arabiya, there was also heavy gunfire exchange near the Green Zone in Baghdad. A security source told the broadcaster that a drone believed to have been involved in the attack on Al-Kadhimi's house has been intercepted.