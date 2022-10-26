UrduPoint.com

Rocket With Progress MS-21 Cargo Spacecraft Launched From Baikonur Space Center Toward ISS

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 05:40 AM

KOROLYOV (Moscow Region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) A Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft, bound for the International Space Station (ISS), has been launched from the Baikonur space center, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Mission Control Center in the Moscow Region.

The Progress MS-21 will deliver more than 2.5 tonnes of cargoes to the ISS - fuel for the station, drinking water, nitrogen to maintain the atmosphere on the ISS, resource equipment for the Russian segment systems, personal protective equipment, medical control and sanitary and hygienic equipment, new clothing, diets and fresh food, as well as other items.

