Rocketdyne Wins Nearly $240Mln Contract Extension for Medium Range Missiles - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Aerojet Rocketdyne has won an almost $240 million Missile Defense Agency (MDA) contract extension to produce more medium range ballistic missiles, the US Defense Department announced.

"Aerojet Rocketdyne, Coleman Aerospace, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne (in) Orlando, Florida is being awarded a $239,683,096 modification ... to exercise an option and award Medium Range Ballistic Missile Type 1/Type 2 Lot 3," the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

The new award increases the total value of the contract from $839,085,423 to $1,078,768,519, the release said.

"Under this modification, the contractor will provide Option CLIN 0082 program management office support for Calendar year 2023 and six launch vehicles and 6 Enhanced Solid Rocket-19 motors," the release added.

Work on the contract will be performed in Orlando and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, over the next seven years and is scheduled to be completed by October 31, 2029, according to the release.