Rockets Blasted Near Baghdad International Airport, Warning Signals Sounded - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Several rockets exploded near the Baghdad International Airport, Lebanese media reported.

A correspondent of the Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported that warning signals had sounded on late Thursday in the district adjacent to the airport.

The situation in Iraq escalated on Tuesday when Shia protesters attempted to storm the gates of the US Embassy in Baghdad following airstrikes on an Iran-backed unit of Kataib Hezbollah operating in the country for allegedly launching an attack at a Kirkuk base that killed a US contractor.