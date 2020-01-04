UrduPoint.com
Rockets Fired At Balad Military Base Hosting US Forces North Of Baghdad - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 10:55 PM

The Balad air base, which hosts US forces and contractors and is situated 50 miles to the north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, has undergone rocket fire on Sunday, the Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported

According to media reports, two Katyusha rockets exploded at the military base.

According to media reports, two Katyusha rockets exploded at the military base.

Earlier on Saturday, a Sputnik source reported that an explosion was heard in the so-called Green Zone in the Iraqi capital. No immediate information regarding any potential casualties has been reported. Local media reported that the rocket may have fallen near the US embassy.

