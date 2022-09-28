UrduPoint.com

Rockets Fired At Iraq's Green Zone As Parliament Sits

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Three rockets were fired Wednesday at Baghdad's Green Zone, wounding seven security force personnel as parliament was holding its first session in two months, Iraq's security forces said

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Three rockets were fired Wednesday at Baghdad's Green Zone, wounding seven security force personnel as parliament was holding its first session in two months, Iraq's security forces said.

The parliament, at the centre of a months-long political paralysis, met for the first since deadly unrest in August to vote on the resignation of its speaker.

"One rocket fell in front of the Iraqi parliament," the government said in a statement, adding the number of casualties had risen to seven, after providing an inital toll of four wounded including one officer.

The rockets fell in different parts of Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, which houses Western embassies and government offices.

Iraq's deeply divided political factions have failed to form a new government since inconclusive elections in October 2021, and the last session of parliament dates back to July 23.

