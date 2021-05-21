UrduPoint.com
Rockets Fired At South Israel From Gaza Strip Minutes Before Truce Enters Into Force - IDF

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) A new batch of rockets has been fired from the Gaza Strip at southern Israel minutes before the ceasefire enters into force, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Israeli security cabinet unanimously adopted Egypt's initiative for a bilateral unconditional ceasefire, which would take effect at 23:00 GMT on Thursday.

Hamas has also confirmed its plans to abide by the truce.

"More rockets are being fired at southern Israel from Gaza. An important reminder: 4,340+ rockets have been fired at Israel since last Monday by terrorists in Gaza," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

More Stories From World

