UrduPoint.com

Rockets Fired At US Base In Northeast Syria - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2023 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) A US military base near the al-Omar oil field in northeast Syria's Deir ez-Zor Governorate has come under a rocket attack, the Syrian SANA state news agency reports.

The attack was carried out on Saturday night, SANA said.

According to Syrian media reports, flashes were visible at the base following the attack.

There have been no immediate reports on any casualties or damage.

